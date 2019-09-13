Blow to NCP as Satara MP Udayanraje set to join BJP

In another blow to Sharad Pawar-led NCP, Satara MP Udayanraje Bhosale is set to join the BJP Saturday. He is likely to join the party in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Wednesday, Udayanraje had met Pawar and it was speculated that he had decided against quitting NCP.

Udayan is likely to resign as MP this evening and seek re- election. “He is reaching Delhi this morning… CM Devendra Fadnavis accompaying him to Delhi, ” his close aide said today.

In 2019, Udayanraje had won by a margin of around 1,30,000 votes. In 2014, he had won by a margin of around 3,66,000 votes. Jolted by the substantial decrease in his margin of victory, Udayanraje had raised doubts on EVMs. Immediately after the Lok Sabha election, he had offered to resign and sought elections through ballot boxes.

Describing the EVM process as manipulative, Udayanraje had earlier said there was something seriously wrong witht the entire election process and that EVM system was not fool-proof.