Blow to Congress in UP as ex-MP from Pratapgarh Rajkumari Ratna Singh joins BJP

IN YET another setback for the state Congress, senior party leader and former MP from Pratapgarh, Rajkumari Ratna Singh, Tuesday joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a public meeting in the district in the run-up to the bypoll.

Ratna belongs to a royal family of Pratapgarh considered close to the Gandhi family for the past three generations. Her father, Dinesh Singh, who served as foreign minister in the Indira Gandhi government, had been elected MP from Pratapgarh for four terms as Congress candidate. Ahead of the recent Lok Sabha elections, AICC general secretary in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also campaigned for Ratna Singh, who lost to BJP candidate Sangam Lal Gupta, MLA from Pratapgarh Assembly.

It was following Gupta’s election to the Parliament that the seat fell vacant.

Welcoming Ratna Singh into the BJP, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the Congress, was now “unable to find workers.” He said parties that “promoted politics of caste and nepotism” were today pointing fingers at the development works carried out by the present government.