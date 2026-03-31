Retired Brigadier’s killing: Govt cracks down on officers, tightens control on bar regulations

The occupants of the car from which the shot was fired later assaulted those in the car they were chasing. (Source: Express Photo)

A day after a retired Brigadier was killed by a stray bullet while on a morning walk in Dehradun, the Congress party has called the incident a blot on the state’s security apparatus. The BJP government has suspended an excise sub-inspector and the police official in charge of the Kuthal gate outpost.

According to police, the 74-year-old Brigadier Mukesh Kumar Joshi (retired) was hit by a stray bullet during a shootout between two groups of men on Monday morning, following a dispute at a bar the previous night. Four people have been arrested in connection with the case.

On Tuesday, Soban Singh, Excise Sub-Inspector of Area-3, Mussoorie, and Ashok Kumar, in-charge of the Kuthal Gate police outpost, were suspended with immediate effect.