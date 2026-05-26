Blocking of X handle: ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ founder moves Delhi High Court

Dipke had criticised the CJI’s remark in a post on X. The next day, he had announced a platform for all “cockroaches” and shared a link to an online “membership form”, which had sparked a social media trend.

Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the satirical online platform ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ or CJP, has moved the Delhi High Court against the blocking of the CJP’s X handle. qThe case is likely to be heard this week.

As first reported by The Indian Express, the X handle was withheld in India on May 21 after a direction from the Centre following inputs from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) that raised “national security concerns”.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) asked X to withhold the account under Section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000. This provision allows the central government to restrict public access to information in the interest of sovereignty, security, public order, or preventing incitement to offences.