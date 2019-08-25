Block development council polls soon

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday announced the decision to hold Block Development Council elections. Sheetal Nanda, Secretary, Rural Development, said “Elections will be held to 316 Block Development Councils across the state, and preparations are on.”

Advertising

The administration has set a target of September-end to complete the exercise, she added.

At the daily briefing in Srinagar on Saturday, J&K administration’s spokesperson Rohit Kansal called it the “next step towards operationalising and institutionalising the Panchayati Raj mechanism in the state”.

Nanda said: “The first step (towards holding the polls) is to conduct the reservation exercise, which has been completed in the Valley and is in its last stages in Jammu division. After that, (we will take up) election notification. The Chief Election Officer, under whose supervision and conduct the elections will be conducted, is also in the process of getting everything ready.”

On the law and order situation, Kansal said daytime restrictions have now been lifted from areas under the jurisdiction of 69 police stations across the Valley. “This is up from 50 police station (areas)…In Jammu division, the figure is 81 police stations without any daytime restrictions.” he said.