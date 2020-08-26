Block council member shot in Azamgarh clash, 2 arrested

DIG Azamgarh Range Subhash Chandra Dubey said the National Security Act (NSA) and UP Gangster Act may be invoked against the accused. (File)

A 35-year-old Block Development Council (BDC) member from Mirzapur in Azamgarh was shot after an argument triggered a clash between two groups at Nawada village on Monday night. Two men — Sanjay Singh and his cousin Manoj Singh — have been arrested and are from two neighbouring villages of Badaria and Bakhiya. Police have booked eight people on murder charge and are conducting raids to trace the rest.

The victim, Surendra Yadav, was killed when he was returning home. He was declared brought dead at a hospital.

Irked over the death, villagers torched three bikes. Protesters were reined in after a police team pacified them and promised the arrest of the accused at the earliest. No separate FIR was filed for damage to the bikes, said police.

DIG Azamgarh Range Subhash Chandra Dubey said the National Security Act (NSA) and UP Gangster Act may be invoked against the accused.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.