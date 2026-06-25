In tense meeting, Revanth Reddy warns Congress leaders to take SIR seriously

Reddy instructed the ministers, MLAs, MPs and constituency in-charges to be extra vigilant in the wake of concerns about the potential deletion of genuine voters’ names from the electoral rolls. (Express Photo)

Hours before the start of door-to-door visits by booth-level officers (BLOs) as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana, Chief Minister and Congress leader Revanth Reddy on Wednesday night held a tense meeting with his ministers, MLAs and other party leaders, directing them to be extra vigilant about the process and warning of action against any leader found negligent in carrying out party instructions.

Sources said several leaders were left upset after the meeting.

BLOs began the home-visits phase of the SIR process in Telangana on Thursday. The state’s ruling Congress, as well as the BRS and AIMIM, have urged caution and vigilance, especially after Telangana Chief Electoral Officer C Sudarshan Reddy said last week that a pre-SIR exercise had flagged discrepancies with at least 88 lakh voters.