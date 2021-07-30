Blinken trip takeaway: India, US find common Afghan ground

INDIA AND the US have come “closer than ever before” on the situation in Afghanistan with both sides agreeing that violence or a power-grab will not lead to stability there.

This was one of the key takeaways from visiting US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken’s meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, The Indian Express has learnt.

However, against the background of the Government’s confrontation with Big Tech, the US side did make a case for India to support the ideals of “international freedoms”. But there was a “gentle pushback” from the Indian delegation during the two-hour meeting on Wednesday.

On the issue of human rights and civil liberties, sources said the Indian message was: “don’t come into my polity and judge me”.

The Indian side conveyed that both countries are dealing with historical issues — the US polity with systemic racial tension, and India with the situation in Kashmir. “There are historical wrongs that are being made right,” the Indian side told Blinken’s delegation, referring to the abrogation of Article 370.

On the face-off with Big Tech, The Indian Express has learnt that the Indian side conveyed that the US is also dealing with fake news on social media, and pointed to US President Joe Biden’s recent comment that the spread of Covid misinformation is “killing people”. Biden was responding to a question about the alleged role of “platforms like Facebook” in spreading falsehoods about vaccines and the pandemic.

The Indian side said both governments are dealing with similar challenges on Facebook, and that it wants Washington to “look at the big picture”, and support New Delhi in its fight against fake news. Sources said the White House has been increasing pressure on social media companies to tackle disinformation.

On fundamental freedoms, India made the point that “freedom is not anarchy”, and should not be “mixed up” with lack of governance and poor governance.

Despite the “gentle pushback” on some issues, sources said there was considerable convergence on Afghanistan and the Taliban’s actions over the past few months.

The US side, sources said, assessed that violence is not the route to stability in Afghanistan, and that was reflected in Blinken’s statements after the meetings with NSA Ajit Doval and Jaishankar.

The Indian side shared its assessment, with the US delegation agreeing that the Taliban’s atrocities and rapid advance towards major cities is “very concerning”.

Sources pointed to identical statements from Jaishankar and Blinken in their post-discussion briefing.

However, both countries did not appear to be on the same track on Pakistan, at least in public.

While Jaishankar said Afghanistan’s independence and sovereignty will only be ensured “if it is free from malign influences”, the US Secretary was silent on Pakistan’s role.

However, sources pointed to Blinken’s comments that “any future government in Afghanistan has to be inclusive and fully representative of the Afghan people. But ultimately, this has to be an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process that we will all support.” This has been India’s bottomline for years now, and Delhi is “pleased” that Washington’s interlocutors are finally on the same page.