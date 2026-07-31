Blinded by pellets in 2016, young J&K woman finally gets her Rs 41-lakh due

Insha was 15 when she was blinded, three days after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani. (File Photo)

A day after the J&K government approved the release of compensation in her favour, Insha Mushtaq, one of Kashmir’s youngest pellet victims from the 2016 unrest, said that the weapon “should never be used anywhere in India because pellets destroy lives”.

Insha was 15 when she was blinded, three days after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani. There were protests in her village of Sedow, and she had opened the window of her home to see the commotion outside when scores of pellets hit her face. She also suffered fractures to her face and skull.

An LPG distributorship was sanctioned in her favour in 2018, but the funds were not released as the PDP-BJP government fell and soon after, the assembly was dissolved.