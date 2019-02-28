Blaze at Bandipur National Park: After three-day fight, fire doused with help from IAF choppers

After three days of fire-fight, forest authorities with help of the Indian Air Force helicopters successfully doused a raging fire at the Bandipur National Park and Tiger Reserve on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border on Wednesday.

As much as 8000 to 10000 acres of forest land in the periphery of the tiger reserve has been damaged, but the fire did not affect the core region of the Bandipur park inhabited by animals, said Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

The forest fire reported on February 23, was brought under control after the IAF pressed four helicopters into service on Karnataka government’s request on February 24.

The IAF, initially conducted a recce of the affected region, using two Mi-17 helicopters and identified water sources in the vicinity before deploying two helicopters from the Sulur Air Force Station in Tamil Nadu to Gundlupet on the border of Bandipur forest.

On the first day of deployment, the IAF helicopters dispensed over 30,000 litre of water in 10 sorties over the affected areas. The choppers poured water over the fire affected areas through ‘bambi buckets’ attached to them

“Around 8000 to 10,000 acres of forest land was damaged by the fire. We arranged helicopters with the co-operation of the defence ministry to spray water over the affected areas. The IAF sent four choppers for operations and the fire has been brought under control,’’ Kumaraswamy said on Monday.

The fire spread around 20 sq km in the buffer zone of the forest, officials claimed. Kumaraswamy, who surveyed the region on Wednesday, stated that no animal deaths have been reported.

The CM said that the forest department will take measures to prevent large scale fires from recurring during dry summers, when forest fires are a common phenomena.

“These are natural incidents that occur and there is no failure of the government in controlling the fire. In California it took several weeks to control a fire that occurred in a forest there. The fire situation has been brought under control,’’ added the CM.

The state forest minister Satish Jharkiholi admitted that there had been some delays in preparations by the forest department including the creation of fire lines and other measures implemented during the summer to prevent forest fires from spreading rapidly through a forest region. “These issues are being addressed but the fire in Bandipur is contained,’’ he said, following a visit to the tiger reserve.