Blatant reliance on social media needs to be checked: CJI Dipak Misra

CHIEF JUSTICE of India Dipak Misra on Tuesday said there was a “surge” in mob lynchings because of messages on the social media and cautioned citizens against falling prey to such messages so that peace and order can be maintained.

“There is a recent surge in mob lynching… there is a surge in mob lynching based on the viral text on the social media and this leads to mobocracy and loss of life in certain cases. The blatant reliance on social media needs to be checked by the citizens themselves to ensure peace and order in society,” he said while delivering the presidential address at a lecture organised by the International Law Association here.

The CJI said he was, however, against any restrictions on the media and that the press should self-regulate and self-realisation.

Underlining the importance of responsible reporting, he said, “The media has a responsibility of maintaining objectivity while reporting, especially in areas which can stir the emotions of the public.”

He said “paramount consideration should be given to the ethics and professional morality”.

