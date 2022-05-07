scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 07, 2022
Blast at Tata Steel plant in Jamshedpur, three injured

The blast occurred around 10.20 am, and the injured employees were admitted to Tata Main Hospital, a company official said.

By: PTI | Jamshedpur |
May 7, 2022 3:47:54 pm
The explosion caused panic among the employees who started running helter-skelter. (Screengrab, Twitter @ANI)

Three people were injured in an explosion in a gas pipeline in Tata Steel plant here on Saturday, a company official said.

The blast occurred around 10.20 am, and the injured employees were admitted to Tata Main Hospital, he said.

“We wish to inform that today, at around 10:20 am, there was a blasting sound at battery 6 of coke plant at Jamshedpur Works. Currently, battery 6 is non-operational and is undergoing a dismantling process,” the steelmaker said in a statement.

“Three employees were injured in an explosion in foul gas pipeline at dysfunctional battery 6 inside the company’s plant in Jamshedpur,” the official said.

The explosion caused panic among the employees who started running helter-skelter. One staffer sustained minor injuries after falling down on the ground in the melee, he added.

