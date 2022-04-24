Blast heard in Jammu village ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Union Territory

A powerful explosion was heard early Sunday in a village in Jammu’s Bishnah hours ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Union Territory, the police said. Laliyana village is nearly 8-km away from Palli in the Samba district where PM Modi will visit on Sunday.

A senior police officer said that a small crater was formed following the explosion around 4.30 am in agricultural fields, but he ruled out any terror angle. He cited local villagers as saying that the blast like sound may have been caused either by lightning or a small meteorite like object.

The police have reached the spot.