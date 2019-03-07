Grenade blast at Jammu’s General Bus Stand, at least 27 injured

At least 18 people were injured in a grenade blast inside Jammu’s General Bus Stand on Thursday afternoon. Inspector General of Police (Jammu) M K Sinha confirmed that a grenade was lobbed from inside a bus and added there were no specific alerts from intelligence agencies prior to the attack.

“Whenever there is a heightened state of alert we step up checking. There is always a possibility of someone to slip through…appeal everyone to remain calm. Police is working on all leads,” Sinha said.

The grenade, lobbed by a suspected militant, fell near a ticket booking counter, sources told The Indian Express. However, there were not many people present at an otherwise overcrowded bus stand at the time of the blast.

The area was cordoned off by police after the blast. All the injured have been taken to a hospital in Jammu. The bus stand, which is close to a busy market area, has been the target of several grenade attacks in the past.

This was the first grenade attack in Jammu-Kashmir since the killing of 40 CRPF personnel in Pulwama last month.

