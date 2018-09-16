Blackbuck case: Rajasthan to appeal against acquittals

All the five accused in the case were acquitted by the court of chief judicial magistrate (Jodhpur Rural) in April this year. All the five accused in the case were acquitted by the court of chief judicial magistrate (Jodhpur Rural) in April this year.

The Rajasthan government will appeal against the acquittal of actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre, and Dushyant Singh, a resident of Jodhpur, in the blackbuck poaching case dating back to 1998.

In its judgment on April 5, the court had found actor Salman Khan guilty of killing two blackbucks in Kankani village, near Jodhpur, on October 1998 and sentenced him to five years imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000. Khan was convicted under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

“A few days back, we received the sanction from the state government to appeal against the acquittal of Khan, Tabu, Neelam, Bendre and Singh. After the verdict, the public prosecutor of the trial court had given his opinion to the law department on whether an appeal should be filed,” additional advocate general SK Vyas told The Sunday Express.

He added that the appeal will be filed in the Rajasthan High Court.

“The law department and the state government considered all the facts and they have given sanction for filing appeal. The sanction came recently and we will be filing the appeal at the Rajasthan High Court,” said Vyas.

Officials said that along with the five, the appeal will request that Dinesh Gawre, who was also charged in the case and is missing for a long time be tried as an accused.

After the verdict, Salman Khan was taken to the Jodhpur Central Jail, where he spent two days before he was granted bail.

