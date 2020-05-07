Follow Us:
Thursday, May 07, 2020
COVID19

‘Great glimpse of Goa’s rich wildlife’: Panther spotted in Netravali sanctuary

A senior forest department official said it they were trying to find out if it was a lone Black Panther in the sanctuary or there were others too.

By: PTI | Panaji | Updated: May 7, 2020 6:33:47 pm
'Great glimpse of Goas rich wildlife': Panther spotted in Goa sanctuary While the area is a known habitat of tigers, this is for the first time a Black Panther has been captured in camera in Netravali sanctuary, he added.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday tweeted a picture of “a Black Panther” from Netravali wildlife sanctuary in South Goa.

Sawant uploaded the picture on his personal twitter handle.

“A great glimpse of Goas rich wildlife. Black Panther camera trapped at Patiem beat of Netravali wildlife sanctuary,” he tweeted.

A senior forest department official said it they were trying to find out if it was a lone Black Panther in the sanctuary or there were others too.

While the area is a known habitat of tigers, this is for the first time a Black Panther has been captured in camera in Netravali sanctuary, he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 07: Latest News

Advertisement