Black-marketing of remdesivir: 3 Gotri hospital staffers held

The Vadodara Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) on Tuesday detained three employees, including a nurse, attached to the Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS)-run Gotri Covid-19 hospital for allegedly black-marketing a vial of Remdesivir injection.

According to the DCB release, the officials received a tip-off that the accused were looking to sell one vial of Remdesivir injection for Rs 15,000. Posing as dummy patients, DCB officials nabbed the three accused identified as staff nurse Varsha Damor, Class IV employee Shailesh alias Ravi Prajapati and oxygen plant operator Sahil Darbar.

The release said it was Sahil who came to the dummy buyers, selling the lone vial for Rs 15,000. On questioning, Sahil revealed that he had purchased the vial from Ravi for Rs 14,000 and was looking to make a profit of Rs 1,000. Ravi, in turn, named Varsha Damor, who had siphoned off the vial meant for a patient.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCB, Jaydeepsinh Jadeja, told this newspaper, “The nurse had retained a vial of Remdesivir injection from the medicines meant for a critical patient, who died before being administered the dose. We found that it is a genuine vial provided by the Gujarat Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (GMSCL) to Gotri hospital as part of the quota of free Remdesivir injections meant for the government hospitals.”