Black marketing of black fungus medicines in UP: 2 held

According to police, Anurag worked in a Noida-based Apollo pharmacy as a supervisor. An FIR has been filed for fraud.

Noida Police has arrested two persons in connection with black marketing of Amphotericin B, a drug used to treat black fungus.

According to police, the accused, Anurag and Ankit, would coordinate with pharmacies to obtain the injections at low rates and sell them at a higher price in the NCR. The arrests come in the wake of the UP government declaring mucormycosis or black fungus a notified disease, with demand for anti-fungal medicines slowly rising.

“We received information that two persons had been selling medicines at nearly six times the original price. Since these medicines are crucial in treatment, families of patients end up paying more money. We traced a transaction and arrested Anurag, who works in a pharmacy. Along with the other accused, Anurag obtained and sold these injections. Further investigation is pending,” said an official from Sector 58 police station.

According to police, Anurag worked in a Noida-based Apollo pharmacy as a supervisor. An FIR has been filed for fraud.