Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Black fungus declared an epidemic in Rajasthan

Currently, the state has around 100 black fungus patients. According to experts, people with diabetes are more prone to getting this rare infection.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
May 19, 2021 4:51:43 pm
A separate ward has been made at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur for their treatment. (Representational Image)

Mucormycosis (black fungus), which is primarily affecting people recovering from Covid, has been declared an epidemic in Rajasthan, officials said on Wednesday.

Currently, the state has around 100 black fungus patients and a separate ward has been made at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur for their treatment.

Mucormycosis has been notified as an epidemic and a notifiable disease in the state under the Rajasthan Epidemic Act 2020, according to a notification issued by the state’s Principal Health Secretary Akhil Arora.

He said the step was taken to ensure integrated and coordinated treatment of black fungus and the coronavirus.

According to experts, people with diabetes are more prone to getting the black fungus infection.

