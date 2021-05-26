Black fungus in Haryana: 413 cases, no Covid in 64

Amid the rising cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus), Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij Tuesday revealed an analysis of 413 patients admitted in hospitals across the state.

Vij tweeted: “Out of 413 black fungus patients admitted in different hospitals of Haryana analysed, 64 were never Corona positive, 79 are not diabetic, 110 have not taken steroids and 213 were not on Oxygen Therapy. Cause of Mucormycosis disease needs more research.”

These are some of the reasons that have commonly been associated with cases of black fungus.

On May 15, Haryana was among the first states in the country to declare Mucormycosis as a notified disease, making it imperative that government authorities be informed about each case. It was done mainly with an aim to track and management of any outbreak.

Doctors in the state were asked to report to the district Chief Medical Officers about each and every black fungus case, detected.

The disease affects people on medication for other health problems and reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens, according to ICMR.