Black fungus: Ensure hospital infection control, Centre to states

Black fungus infected patients wait for the surgery at a ward near operation theatre at government ENT Hospital. (Photo: PTI)

As mucormycosis cases see a steady rise, the Health Ministry Friday directed states to review preparedness for infection prevention and control in hospitals.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to the states to implement specific actions to ensure infection control in Covid-19 hospitals as per national guidelines for Infection and Control in Healthcare Facilities prepared by the Union Health Ministry. “This involves the following key components of infection prevention and control manual; guidelines on antimicrobial use and management; educational programmes and strategies; risk assessment and risk management; planning, monitoring, audit, and feedback; and implementation strategies,” Bhushan wrote.

The ministry reiterated the need for “meticulous adherence” to Infection Prevention and Control while managing immuno-compromised patients such as Covid-19 patients on steroid treatment, with co-morbidities — such as diabetes where good glycemic control needs to be established as per ministry guidelines.