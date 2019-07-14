Day after Ramlal’s exit, BL Santosh appointed as BJPs’ general secretary

A day after Ramlal was withdrawn as BJP’s general secretary by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the saffron party on Sunday appointed BL Santosh to the post. Ramlal has been the general secretary (organisation) of the BJP for the last 12 years, the longest-serving leader in that post. Santosh was the joint general secretary of BJP.

The decision was taken at the RSS’s ‘pranth pracharak baithak’, which concluded in Vijaywada on Saturday. The other names considered for the top post were that of Shivprakash and V Satish, both national joint secretaries of BJP, and Saudan Singh.

The post of general secretary is a crucial one for BJP and the one holding the post acts as a bridge between the two organisations — BJP and RSS. A full-time RSS ‘pracharak’ is appointed to the post, who works on deputation in the party until his repatriation.

“It was 12 years of learning with Ramlal from 2006…I was deputed to the political field along with him..Calm, composed, attention to details were his hallmark. He was a father figure to many like me..Back to Sangh work. Wish you all the best ji ..We will miss you,” Santosh tweeted.

Ramlal, 67, was appointed to this post in 2007, and has now been appointed as sah-sampark pramukh or joint communication chief of RSS. Sources said in his new role, Ramlal will be responsible for developing contacts among “special category” – or elite – people.

As general secretary (organisation), Ramlal worked with three BJP presidents: Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Amit Shah. Unlike his predecessors – K N Govindacharya and Sanjay Joshi – Ramlal leaves the post without any controversies.

As he exits the BJP organisation, Ramlal, active in the Sangh since the Emergency days, leaves a significant mark in the party’s history, holding a key post when it is at its peak. During his term, the BJP recorded stunning victories in two General Elections and several Assembly polls.

Another change announced at the Vijayawada meeting was that Rakesh Jain, who was general secretary (organisation) of BJP in UP four years ago and now works as sangathan mantra of Sewa Bharti, an RSS organisation working among the deprived sections, will now be all-India joint head of paryawaran vibagh (environment department).