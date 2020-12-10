BKU (Ugrahan) to seek release of ‘rights activists’, Delhi riots accused

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) plans to demand the release of several “intellectuals and human rights activists” on Human Rights Day on Thursday. (Express file photo by Amit Mehra)

From the protest stage at Tikri border, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) plans to demand the release of several “intellectuals and human rights activists” — booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for alleged Maoist links and for instigating Delhi riots — on Human Rights Day on Thursday.

Pictures of more than 20 accused, including Varavara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj, Gautam Navlakha, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, booked under the stringent UAPA, will be installed on a stage near the Tikri border. Many human rights groups are also expected to participate.

“We will celebrate International Human Rights Day at Baba Banda Singh Nagar, near Tikri border, to raise our voices for the release of intellectuals and human rights activists. Demand for the release of these prisoners has been raised constantly throughout the agitation… Around two dozen activists have been booked under UAPA for Bhima Koregaon and instigating Delhi riots,” said Jhanda Singh Jethuke, senior vice-president of BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan).

Asked why BKU (Ugrahan) is not focusing on cases of alleged human rights violations in Punjab in cases related to alleged pro-Khalistan activities, Jeet said, “We know why we are not talking about such cases.”

The president of another farmer union, which is part of the protests against the farm laws, said, “Our focus is only on farm laws. I don’t want to comment on any other event.”

