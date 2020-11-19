BKU (Ugrahan) holds protest marches against Centre in 14 districts of Punjab

BKU organised protest marches against the Centre’s farm laws in 14 districts of Punjab.(Express photo/Used for representational purpose)

THE BHARTI Kisan Union (BKU) Ugrahan organised protest marches against the Centre’s farm laws in 14 districts of Punjab at the sub-division as well as district level on Wednesday.

“These protests were against the stubborn attitude of the central government towards farmers’ demands,” said Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, general secretary of this union. He added, “Although the Centre had been forced to come for talks with farmers, they are still in a mood to dictate their terms to us and are in attacking mode rather than going soft on farmers who have protesting since June, when the Bills were first introduced.”

BKU (Ugrahan) has district bodies in 14 districts — Patiala, Moga, Ludhiana, Ferozepur, Sangrur, Fazilka, Barnala, Bathinda, Muktsar, Mansa, Faridkot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar and Jalandhar. Protests were organised in all these districts. The protesters also questioned why Delhi Police denied them permission to conduct a protest rally in Ramleela ground in Delhi.

From November 21-23, the union has launched another campaign — ‘Pindo nu jagao, pinda nu hila deo’ — in which mashal marches will be taken out during night hours by villagers to mobilise people for the November 26-27 ‘Delhi Chalo’ program, said Jhanda Singh Jethuke, senior vice-president of the union. Meanwhile dharnas are being held at 45 locations in Punjab by this union including toll plazas, petrol pumps, shopping malls, houses of BJP leaders and outside the gates of two private thermal plants.

