BKU leader, a witness in Lakhimpur Kheri case, attacked in UP

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Tikait) leader Dilbagh Singh, a witness in the Lakhimpur Kheri case, was attacked by unidentified assailants when he was returning home Tuesday evening, according to the police Wednesday.

Police said Singh told them that the assailants opened fire at his vehicle thrice late on Tuesday and fled. Singh, who is Lakhimpur Kheri’s district president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Tikait), did not suffer any injury.

On Singh’s complaint, First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against unidentified assailants on charges of attempt to murder at the Gola police station in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Gola (Lakhimpur Kheri) Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar said they have started an investigation into the incident. Kumar said that they found during the preliminary inquiry that the police gunner provided to Singh for security was not present with him at the time of the incident.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Singh said he was returning home in his car at around 8.30 pm when two men came on a motorcycle from behind. They fired on his car following which one of the tyres got burst. “After a distance, the car halted. The assailants came close to the car and tried to open the gate. When they failed, they fired two shots at the car and escaped,” said Singh.

When asked about the police gunner, Singh said, “He had gone for some work and returned after 15 minutes.”

Union Home Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra is the prime accused in the murder case of four farmers and a journalist.

On October 3 last year, a convoy of three SUVs, including a Thar owned by Ajay Mishra, ran over a group of protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. Four farmers—Lovepreet Singh (20), Daljeet Singh (35), Nachattar Singh (60), and Gurvinder Singh (19)—and journalist Raman Kashyap, 30, were killed and several others were injured.

In the violence that followed, two BJP leaders Shubham Mishra (26) and Shyam Sunder (40) and the driver of the Thar vehicle, Hariom Mishra (35), were also killed. The mob also set ablaze two vehicles, including the Thar.

The SIT formed by the government had arrested 13 people, including Ashish Mishra, for the killing of the farmers and the journalist. In January this year, the SIT filed a chargesheet against 14, including Ashish Mishra and his uncle, Virendra Shukla. Except for Virendra Shukla, all accused are lodged in jail.

Four people have been chargesheeted in the murder case of BJP leaders and the driver of the Thar vehicle.