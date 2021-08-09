BKU announces ‘Tiranga Yatras’ in Haryana on August 15

THE BHARTIYA Kisan Union (BKU), led by Gurnam Singh Chaduni, has announced that it will hold mega ‘Tiranga Yatras’ across Haryana on August 15. The BJP’s two-week long ‘Tiranga Yatras’, aimed at creating a passion for patriotism among youths, will conclude on August 14.

Chaduni Sunday confirmed the ‘Tiranga Yatras’ will be carried out by farmers on tractors and motorcycles on Independence Day. The BKU has already started preparations to hold the yatras.

Meetings are being held in villages to mobilise more farmers for the yatras to energise the ongoing agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws.

Farmers have been opposing events of BJP-JJP leaders for the past eight months as part of their agitation. However, this was first instance when the agitators decided against opposing BJP’s Tiranga Yatra. The farmer leaders had called it a “trap to defame farmers if they would have opposed the yatras”.

Now, the BKU has decided to undertake ‘Tiranga Yatras’ to emphasise that farmers are the real patriots. “Our sons secure the borders and even got martyrdom for the honour of the Tricolour,” said Azad Palwa, Jind BKU president.

“In Jind district, we have formed three teams of farmers and majdoor leaders to make people aware about our events. We have already covered 150 out of 306 villages of Jind district and will hold yatras at five places,” he said.