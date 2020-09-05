BJP’s Zafar Islam elected unopposed to RS from UP

Sayed Zafar Islam

BJP candidate Sayed Zafar Islam was elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The seat had fallen vacant following the death of Amar Singh, who was elected to the Upper House on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

Friday was the last day for the withdrawal of nominations and no one else was in the fray for the by-election, which was scheduled on September 11.

On Tuesday, BJP’s Govind Narain Shukla and Independent Mahesh Chandra Sharma had filed nominations. Shukla, however, withdrew his nomination the next day.

Sharma’s nomination got rejected on Wednesday as he did not have the backing of 10 members of the Legislative Assembly as required under the election rule. “Sayed Zafar Islam has been declared elected,” Returning Officer Brijbhushan Dubey told PTI.

Islam, who is the BJP national spokesperson, would serve the remainder of Singh’s term till July 4, 2022.

Congratulating him for getting elected unopposed, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called him a dedicated worker of the BJP.

