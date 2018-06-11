Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • BJP’s youth wing files complaint against Shehla Rashid for tweet about Nitin Gadkari

BJP’s youth wing files complaint against Shehla Rashid for tweet about Nitin Gadkari

The row began after Shehla Rashid tweeted on June 9: "Looks like RSS/Gadkari is planning to assassinate Modi, then blame it on Muslims/Communists and then lynch Muslims # RajivGandhiStyle".

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 11, 2018 7:06:08 pm
Shehla Rashid, Nitin Gadkari, Gadkari, PM Modi assassination, Rajiv Gandhi assassination, JNU, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, BJP youth wing, india news, Indian express news Shehla Rashid Shora, the acting president of JNU Students’ Union at present, wants president Kanhaiya Kumar back to lead the movement. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

BJP’s youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, filed a police complaint Monday against JNU student leader Shehla Rashid for her comments on Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, reported PTI. The row began after Rashid’s tweet on June 9, which stated, “Looks like RSS/Gadkari is planning to assassinate Modi, then blame it on Muslims/Communists and then lynch Muslims # RajivGandhiStyle”.

Read | ‘Plot to kill’ Modi: Rajnath Singh chairs high-level meeting to review PM’s security

The representatives of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha submitted a complaint at the Parliament Street police station.

“The message is totally false, unfounded, concocted and without any basis. The message also promotes insecurity and uncertainty in the country by levelling unfounded allegations that RSS/Gadkari is planning to assassinate PM Modi,” the complaint said.

According to the police, they have received a complaint but no FIR has been lodged. Officials said they are conducting an inquiry into the matter.

Fallout of Rashid’s tweet

Taking offence to the tweet, BJP leader Gadkari had tweeted that he would take “legal action” against the student leader.

“I would be taking legal action on anti-social elements who have made bizarre comments; attributing personal motives to me, regarding the assassination threat to PM @narendramodi,” he tweeted.

Rashid responded by saying her tweet was meant to be a “sarcastic reference to the baseless media campaign” against another JNU student leader Umar Khalid. Certain media channels allegedly showed Umar Khalid and his father’s photos while reporting on the suspected assassination plot against PM Narendra Modi.

The Pune police claimed to have discovered a Maoist plot to kill the prime minister in a manner similar to Rajiv Gandhi assassination in 1991.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now