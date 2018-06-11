BJP’s youth wing files complaint against Shehla Rashid for tweet about Nitin Gadkari

Shehla Rashid Shora, the acting president of JNU Students’ Union at present, wants president Kanhaiya Kumar back to lead the movement. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) Shehla Rashid Shora, the acting president of JNU Students’ Union at present, wants president Kanhaiya Kumar back to lead the movement. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

BJP’s youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, filed a police complaint Monday against JNU student leader Shehla Rashid for her comments on Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, reported PTI. The row began after Rashid’s tweet on June 9, which stated, “Looks like RSS/Gadkari is planning to assassinate Modi, then blame it on Muslims/Communists and then lynch Muslims # RajivGandhiStyle”.

Read | ‘Plot to kill’ Modi: Rajnath Singh chairs high-level meeting to review PM’s security

The representatives of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha submitted a complaint at the Parliament Street police station.

“The message is totally false, unfounded, concocted and without any basis. The message also promotes insecurity and uncertainty in the country by levelling unfounded allegations that RSS/Gadkari is planning to assassinate PM Modi,” the complaint said.

According to the police, they have received a complaint but no FIR has been lodged. Officials said they are conducting an inquiry into the matter.

Fallout of Rashid’s tweet

Taking offence to the tweet, BJP leader Gadkari had tweeted that he would take “legal action” against the student leader.

“I would be taking legal action on anti-social elements who have made bizarre comments; attributing personal motives to me, regarding the assassination threat to PM @narendramodi,” he tweeted.

Looks like RSS/Gadkari is planning to assassinate Modi, and then blame it upon Muslims/Communists and then lynch Muslims #RajivGandhiStyle — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) June 9, 2018

I would be taking legal action on anti-social elements who have made bizzare comments; attributing personal motives to me, regarding the assassination threat to PM @narendramodi — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 9, 2018

Rashid responded by saying her tweet was meant to be a “sarcastic reference to the baseless media campaign” against another JNU student leader Umar Khalid. Certain media channels allegedly showed Umar Khalid and his father’s photos while reporting on the suspected assassination plot against PM Narendra Modi.

The Pune police claimed to have discovered a Maoist plot to kill the prime minister in a manner similar to Rajiv Gandhi assassination in 1991.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd