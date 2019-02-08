BJP’s youth wing demands land to construct temple on AMU campus

The BJP’s youth wing has demanded land to construct a temple on the AMU campus, saying Hindu students were facing problems in performing prayers.

Advertising

In a letter to AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor, Mukesh Singh Lodhi, the district president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), said if the university doesn’t fulfil their demand within 15 days, they would install an idol and begin constructing the temple at a suitable site. Leaders of AMU Students’ Union said the BJP youth wing leader’s threat was an attempt to disturb peace in the city and polarize voters in the run-up to the general elections. Former AMUSU president Faizul Hasan told PTI, “This is not a question of religious piety because there are a number of temples in the vicinity and there has never been any such issue since the university was established.”

“We fully respect the religious sentiments of all students and are always sensitive to their genuine demands. However, anybody who has been following AMU affairs for four years will confirm that this threat is yet another attempt to malign our secular traditions merely for spreading ill will and strengthening divisive forces,” he alleged.

Two days ago, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had targeted the AMU authorities, accusing them of not providing Dalit quota for admission to the university.