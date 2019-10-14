BJP’s win will ensure fall of Cong govt in MP: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Less than a week before campaigning draws to a close for the by-election to Jhabua assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya Sunday claimed BJP’s victory will ensure fall of the Congress government led by Kamal Nath.

“You elect Bhanu Bhuria (BJP candidate) and we will see to it that Madhya Pradesh gets rid of Kamal Nath government,” the BJP general secretary said at an election rally in Jhabua.

“Jhabua by-election will bring a crucial change in the country’s politics. You have been given a responsibility to script the future of MP,” Vijayvargiya said. He took out a vehicle rally in the tribal-dominated constituency on Sunday.

Currently, the ruling Congress has 114 seats while the BJP has 108 in the 231-member Assembly.