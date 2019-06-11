BJP’s Virendra Kumar appointed pro-tem Speaker of 17th Lok Sabha

Toggle Menu
Virendra Kumar will administer the oath-taking of the new Members of Parliament and will later assist the House to elect the new Speaker.

Virendra Kumar is a seven-term Lok Sabha MP from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region.

BJP MP Virendra Kumar has been chosen as pro-tem Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha, PTI quoted sources as saying. Kumar, a Dalit leader and seven-term Lok Sabha MP from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region, has served as Minister of State (Mos) in the Ministry of Women and Child Development as well as MoS of Minority Affairs.

A pro-tem Speaker is temporarily appointed to conduct proceedings in the Lok Sabha or in state legislatures. When the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies have been elected, but the vote for the Speaker and deputy speaker has not taken place, the pro-tem Speaker is chosen for the conduct of the house.

Kumar was formerly the convenor of the ABVP, District Sagar in 1977-79. He holds a Masters degree in Economics and a PhD in Child Labour. He claims to have engaged youth in fighting caste and class barriers, apart from working towards building orphanages and schools for the differently-abled and old-age homes.

The first session of the newly-constituted 17th Lok Sabha will be held from June 17 to July 26.

