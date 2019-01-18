Nagpur: BJP’s two-day event to woo Scheduled Caste community to be inaugurated tomorrow

Samata Parishad, the two-day national convention of BJP’s Scheduled Caste front, Anusuchit Jaati Morcha will be inaugurated in Nagpur on Saturday. The convention is part of a nationwide programme being held by the party representing different sections of the society as a prelude to the general elections of 2019.

According to BJP general secretary Bhupesh Yadav, 5,000 delegates from across the country will attend the conclave. They include the whole spectrum of office-bearers from Zilla Parishad level to members of Parliament.

Among prominent faces to be seen in the convention are Union Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot, party general secretary Ram Madhav and state BJP chief Raosaheb Danve.

UnionTransport Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the conclave to be held on the premises of Dr. Vasantrao Deshpande auditorium. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will deliver the valedictory address on Sunday, which will be followed by a public rally at the Kasturchand Park ground.

Party president Amit Shah who was scheduled to address the rally called Vijay Sankalp Sabha may have to skip it owing to ill-health. “We haven’t yet got confirmation of his attendance,” Yadav said.

“The convention will pass a resolution to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and usher in a new India through a stable government,” Yadav said.

Asked how the party plans to counter the impression that atrocities on Dalits have grown during the BJP rule in the past four years, Yadav said, “it’s a wrong impression spread by Congress. We will explain to the people the various achievements of the government for Scheduled Castes.”

To a question on the deteriorating relations with alliance partners in general and Shiv Sena in particular, Yadav said, “our friendship with alliance partners is strong. As regards Sena, we have had a long-standing relationship firmly rooted in common ideology.”