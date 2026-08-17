BJP’s TV face Shehzad Poonawala doubles down on resignation, cites finances

Shehzad Poonawala, who quit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last month, has doubled down on his resignation yet again in a fresh letter to the party chief, citing “pressing emergency financial and personal circumstances”.

In the letter addressed to BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Poonawala said he was asked to reconsider his decision, but added he will move to the private sector.

He offered to resign from his primary membership of the BJP and his role as the National Spokesperson. Poonawala, a national spokesperson of the BJP, has for long been the party’s face on television news debates for long.

“As stated earlier, due to pressing emergency financial and personal circumstances, I will move into the private sector, but wherever possible and in whatever format possible, I will continue to support the vision and work of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP,” the letter read.