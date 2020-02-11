BJP’s series of defeats will not stop now: Sharad Pawar on Delhi poll result

“Congratulations to Arvind Kejriwal ji and Aam Admi Party workers for achieving a ‘Sweeping Victory’ in the Delhi Assembly Polls!” Pawar tweeted. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) “Congratulations to Arvind Kejriwal ji and Aam Admi Party workers for achieving a ‘Sweeping Victory’ in the Delhi Assembly Polls!” Pawar tweeted. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

NCP chief Sharad Pawar stated Tuesday that the results of the Delhi assembly polls were on the expected lines and that the series of defeats for the BJP that commenced a few months will not stop now. He added that the voters of Delhi voted for development issues and rejected the communal agenda.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Pawar said that he was not surprised by the results at all.

“Recently I went to attend an event social function organised by Marathi community in Karol Bagh. I asked them about the election and they told me that they will vote for Kejriwal. I reminded them that Delhi had voted overwhelmingly for BJP in the Lok Sabha elections last year. They said that they had felt that BJP was a good option at that time but now we are convinced that the choice that we made was not correct. Also, Kejriwal is very popular among women as he has resolved issues pertaining to daily life,” said Pawar.

He further said that Delhi is a ‘very special city’ as people from across the country have migrated to Delhi and live there. “Since people who come from all these states have voted for Kejriwal, it shows that shows that similar feeling (against BJP) is there among other states,” said Pawar.

Pawar said that there’s a lot of unease and unhappiness within the BJP about its leadership. “Members of Parliament from the party are under fear. They are afraid to speak their mind. Hence there’s a feeling of dispair. We have seen BJP losing power in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, all these states were under BJP previously. This series has defeat will not stop now. It’s our (opposition parties) responsibility to give a stable and development governments,” said Pawar adding that during its campaign BJP tried to spread communal poison but people have rejected it.

दिल्लीतील स्पर्धा ही प्रामुख्याने दोन पक्षांची झाली, त्यामुळे लोकांनी तिसऱ्या पक्षाचा विचार केला नाही. आपले मत वाया नये अशी लोकांची भूमिका होती. जनतेने कोणाला निवडून द्यायाचे यापेक्षा कोणाचा पराभव होईल याचा विचार केला. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) February 11, 2020

Pawar also tweeted to congratulate Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on the success in polls. “Congratulations to Arvind Kejriwal ji and Aam Admi Party workers for achieving a ‘Sweeping Victory’ in the Delhi Assembly Polls!” Pawar tweeted.

