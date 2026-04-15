Bihar gets first BJP CM as Samrat Choudhary takes oath in Patna

BJP leader Samrat Choudhary was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar, marking the first time the party will lead a government in the state.

Choudhary took the oath of office at Lok Bhawan in Patna in the presence of top leaders of the NDA, which comprises the BJP, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and three other parties.

Nitish Kumar, who is now a Rajya Sabha MP, relinquished the chief minister’s post on Tuesday, dissolving his Cabinet in which Choudhary was a deputy chief minister and held the crucial Home portfolio.

Choudhary, who joined the BJP in 2017, was named the legislative party leader on Tuesday in the presence of top functionaries like BJP chief Nitin Nabin and Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, whom the parliamentary board had named as the “central observer” for the transition.