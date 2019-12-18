BJP’s saffron-clad leaders don’t marry, but rape women: Hemant Soren in Jharkhand

Soren made the remark at an election rally in Jharkhand’s Pakur. (File) Soren made the remark at an election rally in Jharkhand’s Pakur. (File)

Hitting out at the BJP over the issue of women’s safety, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren Wednesday said while the leaders of the ruling party often don’t marry, they wear saffron clothes and rape women.

Soren made the remark at an election rally in Jharkhand’s Pakur. “Aaj desh mein bahu-betiyon ko jalaya ja raha hai. Mujhe pata chala ki idhar UP CM Yogi ji bhi chakkar laga rahe hain gerua pehen ke. Ye woh log hain, BJP ke log, jo shaadi kum karte hain, lekin gerua pehen bahu-betiyon ka izzat lootne ka kaam karte hain… Kya hum aise logon ko vote karenge, jo bahu betiyon ki ijjat lootata ho (Today, women are being set on fire in the country. I have heard that UP CM Adityanath has also been doing the rounds of Jharkhand. These are the people, BJP people, who often don’t get married, but dress in saffron and rape women… Shall we vote for such people, who rape women?),” said Soren.

Hemant Soren, JMM in Pakur: Aaj desh mein bahut-betiyon ko jalaya ja raha hai…Mujhe pata chala ki idhar UP CM Yogi ji bhi chakkar laga rhe hain gerua pehen ke. Ye woh log hain BJP ke log jo shaadi kum karte hain lekin gerua pehen bahu-betiyon ki izzat lootne ka kaam karte hain pic.twitter.com/NeRBTdrmAJ — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2019

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had addressed a poll rally in Jharkhand on Tuesday.

While former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was recently convicted of rape, Swami Chinmayanad, a BJP leader from UP, has been accused of raping a law student.

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also targetted the BJP on the issue of women’s safety. Addressing a rally in Pakur, Vadra said, “In UP, a BJP MLA raped a woman. BJP government did not say anything but protected that MLA. In Jharkhand too, a BJP candidate has been facing similar allegations and Modi ji is sharing the stage with him and campaigning in his favour. Daughters of Jharkhand should see it for themselves.”

The JMM and the Congress are fighting the ongoing Assembly elections in Jharkhand together, along with the RJD. The fifth and final phase of voting is on December 20. Counting of votes will be held on December 23.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd