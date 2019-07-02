BJP’s Ravi Kishan sings to demand inclusion of Bhojpuri in Eighth Schedule

BJP member and Bhojpuri movie star Ravi Kishan on Monday broke into a Bhojpuri song in the Lok Sabha to make a case for the inclusion of Bhojpuri in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Kishan said the language was spoken by over 25 crore people in the country. He also pointed out that the language was spoken in Mauritius and in Caribbean countries, and recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had greeted people in Bihar and Varanasi in the Bhojpuri language.

As the Gorakhpur MP started singing, Speaker Om Birla immediately interrupted him and asked him to sing later. To this, the actor said that through the song, he wanted to show the “sweetness” of the language. Many members were seen backing Kishan’s demand.

The Eighth Schedule to the Constitution includes 22 languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Bodo, Santali, Maithili, and Dogri.

Reports of unemployment rate misleading, says govt

New Delhi: Union Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said in the Lok Sabha on Monday that reports about a high unemployment rate in the country were misleading.

The minister, responding to supplementaries by Adoor Prakash of the Congress and BJD member Pinaki Misra, argued the reports were misleading. He said, “For 2018-19, under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), jobs were generated for 5,86,728 people as on March 1, 2019.”