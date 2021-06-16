scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
BJP's R Selvam elected Speaker of Puducherry Assembly

By: PTI | Puducherry |
June 16, 2021 12:46:03 pm
R Selvam has been elected as the speaker of the Puducherry State Assembly. (Twitter/BJP Manavely)

BJP legislator ‘Embalam’ R Selvam was elected unopposed as Speaker of the Puducherry Assembly here on Wednesday.

As soon as the proceedings began in the assembly, protem speaker K Lakshminarayanan announced the election of Selvam as Speaker of the House.

Selvam was elected to the House from Manavely constituency and he is among the first legislators.

Selvam’s was the only nominated received till 12 noon, the deadline on Tuesday for the election of the Speaker.

BJP's 'Embalam' Selvam set to be elected Speaker of Puducherry Assembly

Selvam is the 21st Speaker of territorial Assembly.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Leader of Opposition R Siva conducted Selvam to the seat of Speaker.

AINRC and BJP are constituents of the NDA here and have formed the government.

AINRC leader N Rangasamy alone was sworn as Chief Minister on May 7 pending induction of other ministers belonging to the AINRC and BJP.

