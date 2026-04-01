BJP’s Nishikant Dubey issues ‘unconditional apology’ after outrage over remarks on Biju Patnaik

Amid nationwide outrage over his remarks on former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday issued a public apology.

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“Biju Babu has always been and will remain a towering statesman for us. If my statement has hurt anyone’s sentiments, I unconditionally apologize,” Dubey said on X.

पिछले हफ़्ते मीडिया से बात करते हुए मैने नेहरु गॉंधी परिवार के कारनामों के क्रम में पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री भारत के अग्रणी नेताओं में स्थान रखने वाले आदरणीय श्री बीजू पटनायक जी के संदर्भ में मेरी बातों से ग़लत अर्थ निकाला गया । पहले तो यह वक्तव्य मेरा व्यक्तिगत है। नेहरु जी के उपर मेरे… — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) April 1, 2026

In his post, Dubey said his remarks had been misinterpreted, particularly regarding Biju Patnaik. “First of all, this statement is my personal view. My thoughts on Nehru ji were misconstrued as being about Biju Babu,” he noted.

Dubey’s apology came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Utkal Divas message to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, hailed the former CM for his commitment to nation-building and described him as a symbol of courage and strength. The PM said Biju Babu’s multifaceted personality continues to inspire generations.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi on March 27, Dubey, the BJP MP from Godda in Jharkhand, alleged that former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru fought the 1962 war against China with American support and in collaboration with CIA agents, and described Biju Patnaik, then Odisha CM, as a “link” between the US government, the CIA, and Nehru.

He also alleged that Biju Patnaik, father of former CM and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik, helped the CIA operate U-2 reconnaissance aircraft from the Charbatia air base in Odisha, and that the base hosted US military presence in India from 1963 to 1979.

Dubey’s remarks drew widespread condemnation, including from within the BJP, with party colleagues calling them “unworthy and uninformed”.

Condemning the remarks, Biju’s younger son and former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said Dubey needs “mental health doctors’ attention.” BJD MP Sasmit Patra resigned from the parliamentary committee on Communications and IT headed by Dubey, opposing his “disrespectful remarks”.

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BJP national vice president Baijayant Panda, whose family had close ties with Biju Patnaik, said casting aspersions on Patnaik’s patriotism is “fantastical and patently ludicrous”.

Leaders across party lines also condemned the remarks against the veteran leader.