BJP’s new Ayodhya office bearer has a ‘criminal record’, sparks criticism in party

Among the newly announced Ayodhya Mahanagar unit office-bearers in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has appointed Shivendra Singh (40), named in several cases including under the Gangster Act, as the general secretary, drawing concerns and criticism within the party.

On Sunday, the party had finalised the list of office-bearers for various districts of the Awadh region, including Ayodhya, where it announced a list of 27 office-bearers. The list sported Singh’s name, one of three general secretaries in the Mahanagar unit.

Leaders within the party, however, questioned the move of selecting a person with a “criminal background” for the important post. “This is against the party’s ideology. The party should have been cautious, especially when it was about high-profile district Ayodhya where we talk about Ram Rajya,” said a senior party leader.