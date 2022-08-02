BJP’s nefarious designs to topple my govt have failed, says Soren

Stating that “the BJP can’t survive without power like a fish can’t without water”, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said that the saffron party’s “nefarious intentions” to topple his government have failed. He was referring to the arrest of three Congress MLAs with Rs 50 lakh cash in West Bengal on Saturday.

“We saw another example of BJP’s hunger for power…and dirty politics. This is a big attack on our country’s democracy. Nor was I unsettled by their acts earlier, neither I am today,” Soren said while addressing the media on Monday.

All three legislators Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kacchap, and Naman Bixal Kongeri are in police custody. A complaint against them was also lodged in Ranchi by a Congress MLA, Kumar Jaimangal, who claimed that the [the arrested MLAs] allegedly promised him that they will also make him meet Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Ranchi police registered a zero FIR against the three MLAs on charges of cheating, criminal conspiracy and sedition, and under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Representation of the People Act.

“The examples of the non-BJP ruled states are in front of you. Since the day the government has been formed here…we hear every 24 hours that the government is falling…If you see their statements, their Twitter accounts, Facebook posts, you will know the conspiracy very very clearly,” Soren said.