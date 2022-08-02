BJP’s nefarious designs to topple my govt have failed, says Soren

August 2, 2022 3:09:17 am
Stating that “the BJP can’t survive without power like a fish can’t without water”, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said that the saffron party’s “nefarious intentions” to topple his government have failed. He was referring to the arrest of three Congress MLAs with Rs 50 lakh cash in West Bengal on Saturday.
“We saw another example of BJP’s hunger for power…and dirty politics. This is a big attack on our country’s democracy. Nor was I unsettled by their acts earlier, neither I am today,” Soren said while addressing the media on Monday.
All three legislators Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kacchap, and Naman Bixal Kongeri are in police custody. A complaint against them was also lodged in Ranchi by a Congress MLA, Kumar Jaimangal, who claimed that the [the arrested MLAs] allegedly promised him that they will also make him meet Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Ranchi police registered a zero FIR against the three MLAs on charges of cheating, criminal conspiracy and sedition, and under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Representation of the People Act.
Subscriber Only Stories
“The examples of the non-BJP ruled states are in front of you. Since the day the government has been formed here…we hear every 24 hours that the government is falling…If you see their statements, their Twitter accounts, Facebook posts, you will know the conspiracy very very clearly,” Soren said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created
Latest News
Detractors missing, Haryana Cong Chintan Shivir turns into Hooda’s show of strength
Delhi confidential: French Connection
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Punjab must promote crop diversification to save water: Shekhawat
BJP’s nefarious designs to topple my govt have failed, says Soren
Those breaching party discipline will be shown the door: Badal
Return fee of SC/ST, women students: HC to Patna universities
Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh receive surplus rain in July, more in next 5 days
Dakshina Kannada killings: Bommai hints at visiting homes of 2 other victims
Cheema: GST mop-up up 24.15%, excise duty 41.23% in first 4 months; Opp says ‘jugglery of figures’
ED calls him ‘direct beneficiary’ of Rs 1 cr, gets Raut’s custody
Covid cases up 260%, deaths more than double in one month