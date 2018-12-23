BJP’s Kunvarji Bavaliya wins Jasdan bypoll; touches three-figure mark in Gujarat assembly

Water supply minister Kunvarji Bavaliya from the ruling BJP Sunday won the high-stakes by-poll from Jasdan Assembly constituency and retained his stranglehold over the seat as he defeated his Congress rival Avsar Nakia by a margin of 20,000 votes. In the process, this gave bragging rights to BJP after recent defeats of the saffron party in Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhatisgarh.

Advertising

In the counting of votes undertaken today, Bavaliya polled 90,262 votes while Nakia could only secure 70,283 votes, thus emerging victorious by 19,979 votes. The by-poll was warranted after Bavaliya, the then working president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) and sitting Congress MLA from Jasdan quit the party and also resigned as MLA on July 3 this year.

Hours after deserting Congress, 63-year-old Bavaliya joined BJP and was sworn in as a minister in the Cabinet of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Presently, he is holding portfolios of water supply, animal husbandry and rural housing development. Contesting on a BJP ticket this time around, the by-election was a must-win contest for the Koli leader as he was required to become an elected member of Gujarat Assembly by first week of January to continue as a minister.

This is the sixth successive victory for Bavaliya from Jasdan Assembly seat as the constituency is dominated by Koli voters and Bavaliya, who also hails from Koli community, has remained undefeated since 1995. He quit Congress alleging the party had been neglecting him despite his stellar record in elections, which included a victory from Rajkot Lok Sabha seat in 2015. He had also said that having served all terms as an MLA of Opposition party, he was unable to serve his constituents of Jasdan in the manner he would have liked and that he had joined the ruling BJP for “development of people of Jasdan and Vinchhiya.” However, Congress had termed his defection as “his greed for power” while stating that the party had always respected him and given him all that it could.

Advertising

Jasdan Assembly constituency covers Jasdan and Vinchhiya talukas as well as a few villages of Gondal taluka in Rajkot district.

Polling for the by-election was held on Thursday and 71.23 per cent turnout was recorded. Out of 2,32,116 registered voters in the constituency, 1,65, 325 voters had exercised their franchise.

This is only second victory of BJP from Jasdan in 15 elections. Its previous victory had come in 2009, however, both the achievements have come at by-poll. The saffron party, which has been in power in Gujarat since 1995 has never managed to win the seat during a general election to the state Assembly.

With this victory, the strength of the BJP in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly has gone up to 100. In the general election held in December last year, the BJP had retained power by winning 99 seats while the Congress had won 77. Now, the Congress tally stands at 76.

Addressing a press conference at state BJP headquarters in Ahmedabad, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani termed the BJP victory as an endorsement of BJP rule in Gujarat as well as at the Centre. “After its victory in Assembly elections in three states, the Congress had engaged in various types of false propaganda during campaigning for the by-election in Jasdan. They sent an army of their leaders to Jasdan for campaigning and was trying to win the by-poll by hook or by crook. But people of Gujarat and people of Jasdan demonstrated maturity.”

Talking about the improved margin in favour of BJP, he further said, “The voters have helped Kunvarji Bavaliya win, not just by 2000 votes or 5000 votes but around 20,000 votes. Bavaliya had won his previous election by 9,000 votes. This time, the victory margin has improved to 20,000. This shows this is a victory of the lotus symbol, as committed voters of the party and those who were earlier loyal to Congress have voted for BJP this time. The by-poll is an indication that BJP will win all 26 seats of the Lok Sabha under the leadership of Narendra Modi.”

Calling Jasdan a rural constituency, he added that farmers had given BJP their verdict via the by-poll result. “Congress staged lots of drama in the name of farmers. Some even wore garlands of onions while casting their votes. But farmers have voted for the BJP in hordes. The hefty margin of Bavaliya’s victory shows that rural people of Jasdan, farmers, various other communities have exuded confidence in BJP. They have endorsed the programmes of BJP government at Centre and in the state,” he said. Taking a dig at Congress, he said that in the name of farmers, the opposition party gave many hollow promises, but people have now known their true face and BJP has become stronger in the state.

On the other hand, Bavaliya credited his supporters, party workers, Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani and Bharat Boghra, secretary of Rajkot district unit of the BJP for his victory. “Vaghani, Boghra and their team, as well as party workers and those who have supported me in the past, also worked for me and this is their victory. I am just the face of the victory.”

After his victory, Bavaliya further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani have a soft corner for people of the region and they will do what it takes for comprehensive development of the area.

Advertising

Rival Congress, on the other hand, while thanking voters for showing confidence in the party also accused BJP government of misusing state machinery. “Ruling parties enjoy a certain degree of advantage in by-polls and BJP misused state machinery to swing Jasdan byelection in its favour. They made rampant use of money to incline results as desired, but the fact that we received 70,000 votes means that people of Jasdan have confidence in us. They have showered their love on Congress,” Congress spokesman Manish Doshi said.