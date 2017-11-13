Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 04, 2018
Rajasthan: BJP rebel leader Ghanshyam Tiwari says his outfit will contest all seats
  • Rajasthan: BJP rebel leader Ghanshyam Tiwari says his outfit will contest all seats

Rajasthan: BJP rebel leader Ghanshyam Tiwari says his outfit will contest all seats

Tiwari is the chief of Deendayal Vahini, which he had constituted following bitter relations with Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

Written by Hamza Khan | Sikar | Updated: August 20, 2018 1:52:04 pm
Ghanshyam Tiwari, BJP Rajasthan, Rajasthan assembly election, Rajasthan Vasudhara Raje, India News Indian Express Rajasthan BJP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari. (File)
Former Rajasthan cabinet minister and rebel BJP MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari announced in Sikar on Sunday that his unnamed party will contest all 200 seats when Rajasthan goes to polls next year.

Addressing supporters from across the state, Tiwari said the state will witness “a new dawn of political power” on Makar Sankranti next year when the name of his outfit will be made public.

Tiwari is the chief of Deendayal Vahini, which he had constituted following bitter relations with Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. He said he would contest again from Jaipur’s Sanganer Assembly seat,.

Tiwari took on the Raje government over a host of issues, including the gag ordinance, reservations, jobs, controversy over Padmavati and farmers.

“The state government should waive off farmers’ debt like it has been done in other states and implement recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission,” he said.

