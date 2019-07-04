BJP’s disciplinary committee issues showcause notice to MLA Akash Vijayvargiya

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi rebuked senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvarhiya’s son for attacking a municipal corporator with a cricket bat, BJP’s Disciplinary Committee issued a showcause notice to Indore MLA Akash Vijayvargiya Thursday.

Advertising

The Prime Minister sent a stern message across the rank and file of the party after Akash was arrested for assaulting the public official. PM Modi had underlined that arrogance and misbehaviour will not be tolerated irrespective of “whoever it may be, whoever’s son he may be”.

EDITORIAL | His reprimand to Akash Vijayvargiya — if acted upon— promises to dent a dismal pattern of impunity

After getting out on bail, Akash had said he was “not embarrassed” about the incident and prayed that he doesn’t get a chance to “bat again”.

Akash, who was earlier sent to judicial custody till July 7, had also been granted bail in a different case relating to a protest over power cuts. The court further asked the MLA to furnish a personal bail bond of Rs 50,000 in the case of assault and Rs 20,000 in the other case.

Earlier, in a footage that went viral, the 34-year-old was seen chasing and beating house inspector Dharmendra Bais, who was also assaulted by BJP workers accompanying the MLA and local residents. Another corporation official also suffered injuries in the attack.