BJP’s Ayodhya move aimed at Lok Sabha elections: Mayawati

A Day after the Centre moved the Supreme Court seeking permission to return what it called “excess/superfluous land” acquired in Ayodhya to its “original owners”, BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday said the move is a blatant government interference and aimed at influencing the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Mayawati also slammed the BJP government at the Centre for going against the spirit of the Constitution on the basis of casteism, communalism, religious frenzy, tension and violence along with negative and narrow nationalism.

“Their step of moving the Supreme Court to return the piece of acquired land to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, in connection with the Ayodhya land dispute, is a blatant government interference. It is also a narrow-minded step to affect the Lok Sabha elections, and the people should be careful. In any way, the government’s effort to ruin the status quo by the Supreme Court on the acquired land is wrong and inciting,” she said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

“The BJP government, which has lost the trust of people for failing to fulfill promises is left with the last resort of playing the religion card. The people of this country are badly affected, oppressed and afflicted with the politics of this kind, but BJP still believes that they have this last gimmick… This is definitely not for the welfare of people,” she said.

She added, “BJP is now feeling that it will not return to power at the Centre after the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh, and out of frustration both the BJP-led Central and state governments are doing what is least expected from an elected government working as per the Constitution.”

In the statement, she further said that the BJP’s narrow nationalism is also reflected in other decisions like the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which has left people fuming.