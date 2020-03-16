BJP’s Anusuchit Jati Morcha files complaint against Nitin Raut for ‘anti-Brahman’ remarks

Maharashtra power minister Nitin Raut had made the remarks at a programme in Nagpur on March 8. (File) Maharashtra power minister Nitin Raut had made the remarks at a programme in Nagpur on March 8. (File)

THE Nagpur BJP’s Anusuchit Jati Morcha on Sunday lodged a police complaint against state Power Minister Nitin Raut for his alleged remarks against Brahmins at a programme here on March 8.

Raut had said in reply to his felicitation, “Congress is opposed to CAA, NRC and and NPR. We have said that NPR will be implemented if it is conducted as per the rules prescribed by the Congress-led central government in 2010.”

He had further said, “Ani he lekache je swataha baherun ale, te Baman amhala sangtil ka (Will Brahmins, who themselves have come here from outside, tell us to provide proof of our citizenship?).”

Raut’s speech’s video had gone viral two days later. He was trolled on social media with people asking him how he takes commands from a self-proclaimed “janeyudhari Brahmin”, in a reference to Rahul Gandhi, who had described himself so last year.

BJP’s Anusuchit Jaati Morcha Nagpur unit chief Dharmapal Meshram, corporator Virendra Kukreja and former BJP MLA Milind Mane filed a complaint with Jaripatka police station on Sunday. “Raut has made this casteist remark and has thus tried to drive a wedge in the society despite taking an oath of Constitution to treat all equally. He has disturbed social peace and harmony… Appropriate action must be initiated in this regard,” the Morcha said in its complaint.

Late on Sunday evening, Raut said, “Congress is opposed to the Brahminical thoughts of Manuwad and Chaturvarnya. Congress had and has many Brahmin leaders who have led the country. Many Brahmins were in the forefront of pushing progressive thinking and we are proud of that. My statement was with this objective only. It was directed against Manuwadi Sangh and it wasn’t aimed at hurting the Brahmin community. I request that nobody should misunderstand what I have said.”

