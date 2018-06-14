BJP’s ally in Bihar, JD(U) to launch movement against saffron party in Jharkhand

Ironically, the Nitish Kumar’s party is an alliance partner with of BJP-led NDA in neighboring Bihar. Ironically, the Nitish Kumar’s party is an alliance partner with of BJP-led NDA in neighboring Bihar.

The Janata Dal (United) on Thursday announced to launch an agitation against the Jharkhand government from June 25. JD(U) will launch a movement against the BJP government in the mineral-rich state over not providing basic facilities such as power, water, and roads to the people.

Ironically, the Nitish Kumar’s party is an alliance partner of BJP-led NDA in neighboring Bihar. JD(U)’s in-charge of Jharkhand Shravan Kumar has alleged that the state is richer than Bihar in mineral resources but the people are not getting basic facilities.

Kumar, who is also the rural development and parliamentary affair minister of Bihar, said the JD(U) has no alliance with anyone in Jharkhand till now. “So, it will contest all the 14 Lok Sabha seats of the state if no alliance is forged,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. “Politics is game of possibilities. No one can say what would happen in future,” he added.

However, Kumar said that there would be no strain in relations between the JD(U) and the BJP in Bihar. “The JD(U) and the BJP have been alliance partners for the last 18 years. Barring some misunderstanding for some time, both the parties have cemented coordination,” he said.

Kumar said that party workers would stage a dharna at headquarters of all 24 districts on June 25 and hand over the memorandum to state government. In the next phase, workers conference would be held in all 81 assembly constituencies, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App