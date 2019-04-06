BJP’s 39th foundation day: PM Modi wishes workers, says BJP has become India’s preferred party

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will be celebrating its 39th foundation day Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday greeted and thanked the BJP family saying the party has become India’s preferred party. “39 years ago on this day, BJP was born with an unwavering commitment to serve society and take the nation to new heights. Thanks to the efforts of our Karyakartas, BJP has become India’s preferred party. Greetings to the BJP family on the Party’s Foundation Day,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Click here for more election news

Advertising

Asserting that the developmental work done by the BJP has endeared the party to all sections of society, PM Modi said, “The BJP stands tall due to its democratic ethos and patriotic zeal. This is a Party that is always on the ground, at the forefront of helping fellow Indians. Our development work has endeared the Party to all sections of society, across the length and breadth of India.”

Modi also put out a short video featuring speeches of party’s founders, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani, besides those of him and Shah.

39 years ago on this day, @BJP4India was born with an unwavering commitment to serve society and take the nation to new heights. Thanks to the efforts of our Karyakartas, BJP has become India’s preferred party. Greetings to the BJP family on the Party’s Foundation Day. pic.twitter.com/fBHp3fBQ2a — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2019

The @BJP4India stands tall due to it’s democratic ethos and patriotic zeal. This is a Party that is always on the ground, at the forefront of helping fellow Indians. Our development work has endeared the Party to all sections of society, across the length and breadth of India. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2019

PM Modi expressed his confidence that his party workers will work very hard to ensure BJP’s win in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “I am confident that the entire family of BJP Karyakartas would be working day and night to ensure that our Party and our allies are blessed yet again by the people of India. In the last 5 years, lots has been done and we want to do much more for the country,” he said in a series of tweets.

Advertising

Also Read | BJP’s foundation day: Brief history of the achievements and failures of the party

I am confident that the entire family of @BJP4India Karyakartas would be working day and night to ensure that our Party and our allies are blessed yet again by the people of India. In the last 5 years lots has been done and we want to do much more for the country. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2019

On the occasion, BJP president Amit Shah called upon party workers to put in an “untiring effort” to build a new India under Modi.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also tweeted: “Today is the Founder’s day of Bhartiya Janata Party. I congratulate all the workers, supporters and well-wishers of our party. May our party win 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a thumping majority.”

The party that is currently the largest political party in India, both in terms of representation in parliament, and in terms of party membership, has come a long way since its origins in the early 1980s. While the BJP was formed on April 6, 1980, its ideological origins can be dated back to 1951 when Congress politician Shyama Prasad Mukherjee broke away from Nehru’s leadership to form the Bhartiya Jana Sangh (BJS). The party was formed in collaboration with the Hindu nationalist organisation, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in opposition to the political practices of the Congress party. The mandate of the BJP was the preservation of Hindu identity and culture.