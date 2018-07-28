BJP youth wing eyes Snapchat to entice teens, Youth Cong unsure

If we ignore Snapchat, it means we are ignoring the next generation of voters, said BJYM’s IT cell head. If we ignore Snapchat, it means we are ignoring the next generation of voters, said BJYM’s IT cell head.

MARKING A concerted push to young audiences, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the BJP’s youth wing, has created an official Snapchat account to push political campaigning on the platform that primarily attracts urban youth in India. “We want to start with 13- and 14-year-olds so that as soon as they become eligible to vote, they will be aligned to our ideology of development and prosperity, and whatever we think about the country,” BJYM’s IT cell head Kapil Parmar told The Indian Express.

“If we ignore Snapchat, it means we are ignoring the next generation of voters,” he said.

Main opposition Congress’s youth wing, however, is undecided still. Vaibhav Walia, national social media head for Indian Youth Congress (IYC), said his team discussed joining Snapchat a month ago, but was unsure whether political conversation was appearing on the platform.

“We are confused. We haven’t decided yet. It’s something we would like to explore in the future,” Walia said.

Parmar said the BJYM has considered entering the platform since the beginning of this year. He said the tactic is to focus even on those who will not be able to vote by 2019, not only for post-2019 elections but also to build overall enthusiasm.

Parmar said his team will adapt their content to the unique features of Snapchat, such as promoting BJYM events for youth using SnapMap, which shows posts from around the world, and GeoFilters, which adds stickers to posts in specific locations.

He said his organisation intends to promote government schemes such as Jan Dhan accounts and Ujjwala Yojana. “We can put all these things in an interesting, entertaining way on Snapchat – infotainment, you can call it,” he said.

The US social media company remains famous for introducing ephemeral messaging – photos and videos that disappear – in 2011. SnapChat’s CEO Evan Spiegel faced heat last year for allegedly stating that the company did not care about “poor people” in countries such as India.

