BJP youth wing leaders fire celebratory shots in air, complaint filed

The shots were fired during the birthday celebrations of BJPYM leader. (ANI) The shots were fired during the birthday celebrations of BJPYM leader. (ANI)

A video of Bharatiya Janata party youth wing leaders indulging in celebratory firing has gone viral. The two leaders are part of the BJP Youth Morcha (BJPYM) who are seen firing a couple of rounds in the air in the video. A person has approached the Bairagarh police in Bhopal of Madhya Pradesh over the incident, PTI reported.

Mahendra Singh Chouhan, in charge of Bairagarh police station, confirmed to PTI, that a complaint and a video clip of the incident has been received by the authorities. “I am yet to go through the complaint received in the police station about the celebratory firing. Celebratory firing even using a licensed gun is a violation of the law. The complainant has also submitted videos,” Chouhan said.

#WATCH BJP leader Rahul Rajput (in blue kurta) fires celebratory shots during his birthday celebrations in Bhopal. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/SnbKATmIDB — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2018

The clip purportedly shows BJYM national executive member Rahul Rajput firing in the air with what appears to be a revolver, followed by Morcha’s Bhopal district president Nitin Dubey, who too triggers a shot. Issuing a clarification, Rajput said that he fired from a Chinese air gun and not his licensed weapon during the birthday celebration after party workers urged him to.

“I am a responsible person. It was a China-made air gun and not my licensed revolver. Our workers were celebrating my birthday. One of the workers requested me and Nitin to fire so we used his air gun to fire in the air,” Rajput was quoted as saying by PTI.

